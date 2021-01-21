IEBC Staffer Among Six People Killed In Baringo

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has confirmed that one of its staffers was among six people found killed at Arabal sub-location in Baringo County on Wednesday, January 20, 2021.

In a statement on Thursday, Wafula Chebukati, the Commission Chairman, said Brian Silale, who served as Tiaty Constituency Administrative Assistant, was abducted alongside five other people at Chemolingot shopping centre on Tuesday at about 3pm before he was found dead the following morning.

“He was later murdered under unclear circumstances and the remains of his body together with other bodies were recovered on Wednesday 20th January 2021 at Arabal sub-location, Mukutani Ward in Baringo South, ” said Chebukati.

While condoling with the family of the deceased, the IEBC boss called on a thorough investigation into the killing.

“The Commission strongly condemns the heinous murder of our staff and calls upon the relevant Government agencies to expeditiously investigate the incident with a view to bringing the culprits to book, ” he added.

“…the Commission conveys its condolences to the family and friends of Mr Silale as well as the other victims during this moment of loss and grief.”

The bodies of the six were picked by police officers and taken to the Baringo County Referral Hospital morgue.

The killings have been linked to banditry activities in the region.

Speaking to members of the press on Wednesday, Rift Valley Regional Commander Goerge Natembeya said an unconfirmed number of bandits had attacked the Arabal area, making away with 50 heads of cattle.

The police boss said the bandits were pursued by over 70 police officers and in the resulting exchange of fire, some lives were lost with five men in uniform also sustaining injuries.

Tiaty Member of Parliament William Kamtet was today arrested two days after Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i confirmed that the government was pursuing leaders linked to insecurity in the Northern Kenya region.

“We are in hot pursuit of some people including leaders. It cannot happen that you murder security officers under the disguise of cattle rustling. We will collect every one of them including leaders,” said Matiang’i.

The CS, who spoke on Tuesday after a meeting with leaders from Wajir, Garissa and Isiolo Counties, was reacting to the Sunday killing of GSU Deputy Operations Director, Emadau Temako, in Kapedo, Turkana County.

