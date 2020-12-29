IEBC Sets March 2021 For Machakos Senatorial By-election

Kenya’s electoral body has set Tuesday, March 23, 2021, as the date when it will hold a by-election for Member of the Senate, Machakos County.

In a gazette notice, Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati said each political party intending to participate in the by-election is to submit the names of the persons contesting in a party primary and the date of the party primary on or before Monday, January 4, 2021.

“The Commission shall publish, in the Gazette, the names of the persons contesting in a party primary and the date of the party primary within seven (7) days of receipt of the names of the candidates,” the gazette notice dated December 28 reads.

The IEBC boss said candidates intending to participate in the by-election as independent candidates shall submit their names and symbols that they intend to use during the by-election for purposes of nomination to the commission on or before Monday, January 4, 2021.

Further, political parties intending to present candidates in the election through direct nomination shall submit the list of persons nominated to contest to the commission on or before January 18, 2021.

Chebukati stated that the campaign period for purposes of the scheduled by-election will commence on January 25, 2021, and cease on March 20, 2021, being 48 hours before the by-election day. Campaign time will run from 7a.m. to 6p.m for the said period.

“The registration and revision of the register of voters for the said electoral areas is suspended until Tuesday, 6th April 2021,” the gazette notice reads.

The Machakos Senator seat fell vacant following the death of Boniface Mutinda Kabaka on December 11, 2020.

