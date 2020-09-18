IEBC Schedules Msambweni Constituency By-election For December

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has announced a new date for by-elections that were postponed in April this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a gazette notice dated September 16, the commission stated that By-Elections for Member of the National Assembly for Msambweni Constituency and County Assembly Ward Members for Kahawa Wendani, Kisumu North, Dabaso, Wundanyi/ Mbale and Lake View Wards will be held on December 15, 2020.

Wafula Chebukati, the commission chairman, had postponed the polls indefinitely saying the pandemic posed unprecedented challenges that disrupted the operations of the electoral body.

Wafula noted that the ban on social gatherings and the dusk to dawn curfew would affect the conduct of the elections hence the decision.

Whereas the dusk to dawn curfew hours were varied from 7pm-5am to 9pm-4am the ban on social gathering remains.

Dabaso by-election had been scheduled to take place on April 29.

The Msambeni MP seat fell vacant following the death of Suleiman Dori in March. The ODM MP succumbed to cancer.

Yesterday the ODM party, called on individuals interested in the above electoral positions to submit their applications to the party headquarters at Chungawa House by close of business Monday, September 21.

