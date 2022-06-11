IEBC Set to Review 160 Complaints from Disgruntled Aspirants

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has begun reviewing at least 160 complaints from disgruntled aspirants who were not cleared to contest for the August election.

The Dispute Resolution Committee is set to make determinations two weeks after the disgruntled aspirants present their woes at the Milimani law courts starting yesterday. The hearing will continue for 10 days before the determinations are made.

“Some individuals may want to go to court but come the end of this month, we shall be proceeding to prepare the ballot papers.”

Among the aspirants who have lodged complaints are Safina Party’s Jimi Wanjigi, Thirdway Alliance’s Ekuru Aukot, James Kamau and Reuben Kigame, all who were contesting for the presidency. The four are petitioning the IEBC’s decision to bar them from the ballot.

“I duly completed my course in December 2021. I was subsequently issued with a letter of completion by Daystar University and was scheduled to graduate in May 2022, [an event] the university has pushed to November 2022,” Wanjigi said.

Kigame was barred for presenting his data in the wrong format, something he has disputed and said could be easily resolved. The four presidential hopefuls have alleged discrimination by the commission.

