IEBC Releases Format for BBI Signature Collection To Be Launched Tomorrow

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has released a format for Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) signature collection that will be launched tomorrow.

Through a letter, the IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati stated that the commission had approved the format for the signature collection in a bid to amend the constitution.

“The commission takes note of your request for guidance as well as approval of your proposed format and provides to you the approved format that should be used for the collection of signatures. To enable the voter verification process and to ensure completeness of the supporter’s records, all the fields in the said approved format /template should be duly filled as provided,” said Chebukati.

Chebukati was responding to an initial letter that had been sent on November 18, seeking approval.

Read: BBI Signature Collection to be Launched Next Week -Raila Odinga

Speaking yesterday, the BBI secretariat Dennis Waweru stated that the collection of signatures would be launched tomorrow, November 25, 2020, at KICC. He was accompanied by Suna East MP Junet Mohamed among other leaders.

“We now call upon all Kenyans of goodwill, those who want to see an end to corruption, ethnic antagonism, marginalization of sections of society, the empowerment of youth, women and disabled to board the BBI train,” Waweru said on behalf of the Secretariat.

The 1 million signatures are expected to be collected within seven days to pave way for the next chapter of the referendum.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu