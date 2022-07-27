IEBC Receives First Batch of Presidential Ballot Papers At JKIA

The first shipment of ballots for the 2022 presidential election has arrived just 12 days to the polls.

The consignment touched down aboard EgyptAir aircraft at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) from Greece at around 11 am.

IEBC commissioners arrived shortly after to oversee the offloading of the consignment.

IEBC commissioners arrive at JKIA before the offloading of Presidential ballot papers. pic.twitter.com/Ur42Yaq9mq — KTN News (@KTNNewsKE) July 27, 2022

A Greek company known as Inform P Lykos is printing the ballots.

The final batch is set to arrive on July 30, nine days to the much awaited polls.

Last week, a group of 14 persons travelled to Athens to observe the printing of the papers.

They included; religious leaders, representatives of presidential candidates, civil society representatives, the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties, the Political Parties Liaison Committee and the Media Council of Kenya.

Also in the delegation are two commissioners, vice chairperson Julianna Cherera and Francis Wanderi, as well as some secretariat staff.

Only 22,120,458 ballots, or the exact number of voters registered in the nation, will be imported, the IEBC has confirmed.

