IEBC Pushes Deadline For Naming of Presidential Running Mates to May 16

Presidential candidates have until May 16 to submit names of their running mates, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has said.

The IEBC and political parties agreed to a two-week extension from the original deadline of April 28.

The names of governor aspirants will also be summited on May 16, the commission’s chair Wafula Chebukati said on Tuesday following a consultative meeting with members of political parties.

“The date for submission of aspirants lists for presidential candidates and deputies as well as gubernatorial candidates and deputies will be on 16th of May next month,” he said.

The deadline for submitting names for members of the National Assembly, Woman Representative, Senate, and Members of County Assembly, according to Chebukati, remains April 28.

He stated that this will make it easier for the commission to submit the names for approval in accordance with the Constitution’s Chapter Six.

“Independent candidates who are vying as presidential candidates and Governor candidates will also submit their names on May 16,” Chebukati said.

“The other dates remain the same, as you submit the names the Commission reminds you to comply with the two-thirds gender rule.”

