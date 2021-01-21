IEBC Publishes 1.3 Million Names Of BBI Supporters For Public Scrutiny

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has verified and uploaded a list of 1.3 million supporters of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

In a notice appearing in the local dailies on Thursday, January 21, the Commission Chairman Wafula Chebukati asked Kenyans to confirm their details on its website: https://www.iebc.or.ke/election/?Building_Bridges_Initiative.

Chebukati asked anyone, who has been captured as a supporter without their consent, to report to the Commission by writing to the Acting Commission Secretary/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) indicating their objections by Monday, January 25.

“The duly signed objecting letter containing Name, ID number and contact telephone number should either be scanned and emailed to RPIT@iebc.co.ke or dropped at the IEBC offices, Anniversary Towers, 7th Floor, University Way, latest by 5:00pm on Monday 25th January, 2021, ” said Chebukati.

The Commission launched the process of verifying 4.4 million supporting signatures of the BBI Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2020, on December 30, 2020.

The data capture of the hardcopy information commenced on Thursday, December 31, 2020.

The exercise took place at the Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi.

According to Chebukati, the 400 clerks picked for the verification process undertook data clearing exercise by removing incomplete records (missing signature, ID numbers and names), duplicates and those not in Register of Voters.

However, a quick scan, by this writer, of the verified details uploaded on the Commission’s website revealed many repetitions.

Only one million signatures are required to initiate the Constitutional amendment process through a referendum as proposed by BBI proponents led by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga.

