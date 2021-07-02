IEBC Outlines Campaign Financing Guidelines, 2022 Polls to be Held on August 9

2022 general elections will be held on August 9, Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati has said.

This he said as he outlined financing guidelines for stakeholders.

In a statement issued on Friday, Chebukati said that the campaign financing act 2013 that was suspended during the 2017 elections will be in play this electioneering year.

The Act requires political parties and those seeking elective positions to open campaign financing accounts at least two months before the elections.

Contenders are also required to establish a campaign financing expenditure committee and appoint authorized persons who will manage the campaign funds.

Political players and political parties shall be required to submit names of persons authorised to manage their accounts.

Press Release; Election Campaign Financing Act 2013 pic.twitter.com/4Unf4DYp6X — IEBC (@IEBCKenya) July 2, 2021

All shall be required at registration to open campaign financing bank accounts.

“…where contributions by a candidate, political party or contributions received from a lawful source will be received and submit the details of the accounts to the commission,” said Chebukati.

The commission’s chair also noted that they shall monitor and investigate all information relating to party nomination expenses and election campaign expenses of candidates and political parties.

Further, expenditure reports shall be submitted to the commission within 21 days of the political party nomination and within three months after elections.

“The commission will ensure implementation in the coming elections.”

