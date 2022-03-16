IEBC to Investigate Moses Kuria’s Utterances on Vote Rigging

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is set to investigate utterances made by Gatundu MP Moses Kuria on vote-rigging.

Yesterday, during the UDA Party NDC, Kuria claimed that together with other political leaders they helped President Uhuru Kenyatta to rig the 2017 elections in his favor.

“Kuna wengine wanasema ati kura ya mlima itagawanywa; mheshimiwa Ann Waiguru, Rigathi Gachagua, Muthomi Njuki, Kimani Ichung’wa, Senator Linturi, Alice Wahome, Faith Gitau, Kimani wa Matangi…Sisi ndio tulikuwa tukishikilia Uhuru kura, na sisi ndio tulikuwa tunamuibia kura,” Kuria said.

Loosely translates to: “Some people are saying that the Mt Kenya votes will be divided; Governor Ann Waiguru, Rigathi Gachagua, Muthomi Njuki, Kimani Ichung’wa, Senator Linturi, Alice Wahome, Faith Gitau, Kimani wa Matangi… we are the ones who protected Uhuru’s votes and we are the one who rigged for him votes.”

IEBC through its chair Wafula Chebukati says investigations into the same have already been launched and the legislator will, later on, be summoned.

“We are aware of what he said but people always have their versions of what they said. So our investigation team is probing before we summon him,” Chebukati said.

Kuria following public uproar had retracted his statement saying he was misquoted adding that the utterances were not what he meant.

“Ben Githae is my witness. Tuliimbia Uhuru Ndani Ndani Ndaani mpaka akashinda,” explained the lawmaker.

Kuria’s remarks come just weeks after Murang’a Woman rep Sabina Chege alluded the same. Sabina told a crowd in Vihiga County that something happened to Raila Odinga’s results in 2017 and that a similar scenario could be duplicated in this year’s election.

The matter which is set to proceed to full hearing could not take off last month after she fell ill.

The 2017 election results, according to the Supreme Court of Kenya were marred with election malpractices forcing a nullification and re-election.

