IEBC Acknowledges Errors and Deletes Election Data from Website after Public Complaints

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has acknowledged errors in the 2017 General Election Data released over the weekend, and deleted it from it’s website.

In a tweet, IEBC said that the errors were caused by massive data, and would be corrected and the report re-uploaded in due cause.

“The Commission has recalled the 2017 General Election data that was uploaded on the IEBC website after afew typographic errors occasioned by massive data were noted.The corrected document will be re-uploaded and shared in due course. Inconvenience caused highly regrettable,” tweeted IEBC.

The report shows that the late Kibra MP Ken Okoth lost in the general elections, as well as Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo.

In Kibra, the data shows that Judah Martin Okoth beat Okoth won the Kibra seat with 66,914 votes against Ken Okoth’s 5,996 votes. This was erroneous, since the parties were also captured wrongly.

For Suba, the data show that Noah Onyango Odhiambo won the parliamentary seat with 27,208 votes against Millie’s 65 votes.

In protest, the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party through director of communications Philip Etale demanded that IEBC be disbanded and the electoral servers be opened for scrutiny by all parties.

“Our candidate for 2013 and 2017 was only Ken Okoth. That was a problem with IEBC which needs to be fixed. Anything and everything about IEBC is just a scam. It is an institution that has been dominated by individuals who did not want democracy to prevail. With such kind of revelations coming up it shows that it is time for a serious shakeup in that commission ahead of the 2022 elections because an election cannot be carried with it as currently constituted,” stated Etale as quoted by a local blog.

The report shows that the number of registered voters in the Register of Voters rose from 14,388,781 in 2013 to 19,611,423 in 2017.

Out of the total registered voters, 17.4 percent were aged between 18-25 years, a slight increase from 17 percent in 2013. In terms of gender, 47 percent of the registered voters were female while 53 percent were male.

