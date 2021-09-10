IEBC Says Early Campaigns Creating Tension as it Introduces New Commissioners

The Independent Elections and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has introduced the new four commissioners, Juliana Cherera, Francis Wanderi, Irene Masit, and Justus Nyang’aya after they were sworn in.

Through a presser, the commissioner further urged politicians to stop early campaigns terming them illegal as they are creating tension in the country.

Led by IEBC chair Wafula Chebukati, the commission reiterated that the official campaign period is outlined by the constitution hence should be observed.

“The Commission appeals to political players and stakeholders to avoid this trend as the official campaign period is outlined in the Election Operations.” the Commission said.

Chebukati also urged Kenyans who have not registered as voters to turn up in large numbers and get registered ahead of the 2022 polls.

To the security authorities, the commission asked the relevant stakeholders to ensure there is a secure environment for the 2022 elections to be held.

The newly introduced commissioners have filled the vacant positions left after the resignation of Roselyn Akombe, Margaret Mwachanya, Paul Kurgat and Connie Maina.

The IEBC is thus fully constituted after three years of operating with just the chairman and two commissioners.

