IEBC Denies Spending Sh72 Million to Register 100 Voters

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has denied spending Sh72 million to register less than 100 new voters during the three-day extension ordered by the court.

The Wafula Chebukati-led commission was responding to reports appearing in the Star newspaper.

The daily claimed that acting CEO Hussein Marjan on Monday told members of parliament that the commission spent at least Sh1,000 to register one voter.

“We did not realise significant figures after the court forced us to extend the voter registration,” Marjan was quoted by the daily.

But according to the IEBC, at least 105,850 new voters were registered during the three-day period.

“The Commission’s attention has been drawn to incorrect information in today’s The Star Newspaper to the effect that the IEBC Ag. CEO/CS Mr. Marjan Hussein Marjan, informed Members of Parliament, that the Commission had spent Shs.72 million to register fewer than 100 voters during the three-day ECVR extension as ordered by the High Court on 1st November, 2021,” said IEBC in a statement.

“The correct facts are that the Commission registered 105,850 new voters during the three-day ECVR extension and NOT 100 as reported by The Star Newspaper.”

The commission also noted that registration of voters is still ongoing at their Constituency Offices.

Voter registration exercise kicked off on October 4 and was initially supposed to end on November 2 but was extended to November 5 by the courts.

During the one-month period, the agency added 1,519,294 new voters against a target of six million new eligible voters.

