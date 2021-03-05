IEBC Declares Ford Kenya Candidate Majimbo Kalasinga Kabuchai MP Elect

Ford Kenya has recaptured the Kabuchai Constituency Parliamentary seat in the hotly contested Thursday, March 4 by-election.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) declared Ford Kenya’s candidate Majimbo Kalasinga the winner of the poll on Friday morning.

Majimbo garnered 19,274 votes with his closest rival, United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate Evans Kakai emerging second with 6,455 votes.

Amos Wekesa of the Federal Party of Kenya came a distant third with 1,454 votes followed by Dr Gasper Wafubwa at the fourth position after he garnered 1,236 votes.

According to IEBC Returning Officer Benson Esuza, the voter turnout was 51.68 per cent and the total votes cast were 29,798. There were 320 rejected votes.

The seat fell vacant following the death of MP James Lusweti on December 4, 2020.

A loss for Wetangula, who hails from Kabuchai, would have been a major blow to his political ambitions as he fights to take control of Ford Kenya.

Lusweti was first elected to the National Assembly in 2013 on Ford-Kenya ticket after trouncing the late Philip Mukuyi who unsuccessfully challenged his election in court.

The MP successfully defended his seat in 2017.

Elsewhere in Nakuru’s London Ward, UDA, which associated with Deputy President William Ruto, bagged the seat with its candidate Antony Nzuki garnering 1,707 votes.

Nzuki won 38 per cent of the total votes coming from only 24.7 per cent of registered voters in the ward.

Jubilee candidate Francis Njoroge came in second with 1,385 votes.

In Hell’s Gate Ward IEBC declared Jubilee candidate Virginia Wamaitha the winner of the mini-poll after garnering 3,955 votes. UDA candidate Jonathan Werothe came in second with 2,742 votes.

In Kisii County, ODM candidate Malachi Matara won the Kiamokama Ward seat after getting 1,907 votes.

Daniel Ondabu of the Party of Economic Development (PED) came second with 1,257 while Stephen Nyakeriga of TND came third with 1,004 votes.

In Machakos County’s Kitise-Kithuki Ward by-elections Wiper carried the day after their candidate, Sebastian Muli garnered 3,892 votes, 66.69 per cent of the total votes cast.

Muungano Party candidate Joseph Kioko came second with 878 votes.

