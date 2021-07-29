IEBC Declares Date for Eldas, Kiagu and Nguu Ward By-elections

Eldas, Kiagu and Nguu/Masumba ward by-elections have been slated for October 14, 2021, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has said

Eldas, Kiagu and Nguu wards are located in Wajir, Meru and Makueni counties respectively.

The electoral body announced the by-elections in a gazette notice dated July 27, 2021.

Wafula Chebukati, the IEBC Chairman, asked each political party intending to participate in the by-elections to submit the names of the persons contesting in a party primary and the date of the party primary on or before Wednesday, August 4, 2021.

“A public officer who intends to contest in the by-elections shall resign from public office within seven (7) days of the declaration of a vacancy by the Speakers of the respective Assemblies,” the notice reads.

Read: Nyoro Denies Instigating Chaos in Juja After Chebukati Threatens Legal Action

Candidates intending to participate in the by-elections as independent candidates shall not have been members of any political party at least three (3) months immediately before the date of the by-election.

Political parties intending to present candidates in the said by-elections through direct nominations are required to submit the list of persons nominated to contest to the Commission on or

before Wednesday, August 18, 2021.

On the other hand, candidates intending to participate in this election as independent candidates are required to submit their names and symbols that they intend to use during the by-elections for purposes of nomination of independent candidates to the Commission on or before Wednesday, August 4, 2021.

Read Also: Ruto-linked UDA Avoids “Direct” Contest With Uhuru’s Jubilee in Juja By-election

“The days for the nomination of political party candidates and independent candidates for the by-elections shall be on Wednesday, 25th August, 2021 and Thursday, 26th August, 2021 and the nomination papers shall be delivered by the candidates to the respective Returning Officer between the hours of eight o’clock in the morning and one o’clock in the afternoon and between the hours of two o’clock and four o’clock in the afternoon at the place designated by the Commission,” said Chebukati.

The IEBC boss further noted that the campaign for the byelections shall commence on, Wednesday, August, 25 2021 and cease on Monday, October 11, 2021, being 48 hours before the by-election Day.

The Campaign time shall run from 7.00 a.m. to 6.00 p.m. during the campaign period.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu