IEBC Commissioners Unanimously Elect Juliana Cherera as Vice Chairperson

Commissioner Juliana Whonge Cherera is the new Vice Chairperson of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Wafula Chebukati, the Commission Chairman, said in a statement on Wednesday that Cherera was unanimously elected in a plenary meeting held at the Commission Boardroom on Tuesday.

“The Commission takes this opportunity to congratulate Commissioner Cherera on her appointment,” said Chebukati.

“The Commission would like to assure all stakeholders and the public in general of its commitment to delivering a free, fair and credible 2022 General Election that meets the democratic aspirations of the people of Kenya.

Cherera was among four new commissioners appointed to the electoral body by President Uhuru Kenyatta early this month.

Prior to the appointment, she served as Chief Officer in the office of the Governor in Mombasa County.

Cherera takes over from Consolata Nkatha who deputised Chebukati until April 2018, when she tendered her resignation alongside Commissioners Margaret Mwachanya and Paul Kurgat.

Other new commissioners at IEBC include Francis Wanderi, Irene Masit and Justus Nyang’aya.

