IEBC Clears Sakaja to Contest for Nairobi Governor Seat

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Disputes Tribunal has dismissed a complaint challenging Johnson Sakaja’s degree certificate.

The senator is now cleared to proceed and vie for Nairobi governor.

The committee said it lacked jurisdiction to determine the authenticity of the certificate.

“Though there are serious aspersions as to the validity of his documents but Sakaja has not been charged in a court of law over allegations of engaging in an offense of having falsified documents,” it said. Read: Sakaja’s Woes Deepen as Police Launch Criminal Investigations into Degree Saga

“The burden of proof shifted to IEBC to show that he degree certificate from team university is fake,” the committee ruled.

“I’m glad that we have been vindicated, we stand qualified, we have the requisite qualifications to run for the office of governor of Nairobi,” Sakaja said after the ruling.

He added, “Our faith and march towards victory remains unshakable. We will win this and shame the deep state.”

Regarding the police inquiries into the authenticity of his academic certificates, Sakaja stated that he will follow the law.

“I’m a law abiding citizen, I’m a public servant as the current senator of Nairobi and we shall abide by all the provisions of the law,” he said.

“We stand strong, we stand prepared for battle…and it’s a battle of ideas. I would like to ask our competitors to rely on that process not to try and rely on deep state.”

Earlier, the tribunal dismissed a petition challenging the validity of Machakos Governor candidate Wavinya Ndeti’s degree certificate.

