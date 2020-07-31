“Tell DCI What You Know,” IEBC Boss Chebukati Responds To Akombe On Msando Murder Claims

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) boss Wafula Chebukati has questioned the motive behind former colleague Roselyne Akombe discussing late Chris Msando’s death three years later.

According to Chebukati, it is unfair for Akombe to discuss the brutal murder of Msando now yet she was around right from the beginning when it happened.

Speaking to the Star, Chebukati further asked Akombe to help the relevant authorities investigate the murder adding that it appears she knows something that they don’t.

“We all want to see justice for the family of Msando and for Msando. We have said this right from the beginning. It appears there is something she knows which we don’t know. I believe she should provide that information to the investigative agencies. Perhaps it will help for the investigations to be completed,” Chebukati said.

Consequently, Chebukati intimated that if the former colleague fears to present herself to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) due to threats, the investigative authorities should find a way to get to her and find the necessary information about Msando’s killing.

Yesterday, in commemoration of three years since Msando’s death, Akombe came out aerated saying she is ready to testify and have the former ICT expert’s killers brought to book.

Taking to Twitter, she called on the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Nelson Havi to take up the matter due to public interest.

“On this anniversary of my colleague Msando’s murder, could you take this case up in the public’s interest? As I have said in the past, I am ready to testify,” she wrote on Twitter.

Msando’s death goes down in history as one of the most brutal, coming just a few days to the 2017 General elections.

The macabre murder was linked to political affiliations although there existed inconsistencies in the police version of events.

Following Msando’s death, the country had one of the most chaotic elections filled with bloodshed forcing a nullification by the Supreme Court.

In preparations for a repeat presidential election, Akombe fled the country to the US claiming that the institution was filled with massive corruption that would not deliver credible results and ideally feared for her own life.

“I have never felt the kind of fear that I felt in my own country,” she stated during an interview after fleeing the country.

