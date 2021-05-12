IEBC Boss Chebukati Gazettes Ex-senator Sammy Leshore as Mwaura’s Replacement

Former Samburu Senator Sammy Leshore has been picked to replace Isaac Mwaura who lost his nominated senate seat.

In a gazette notice dated May 11, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati said Mwaura stands disqualified as a member of the senate representing persons with disabilities.

Leshore served as a Member of Parliament for Samburu East between 1993 to 2002.

He was elected Samburu Senator in 2013 but lost the seat to Ltumbesi Lelegwe in the 2017 General Election.

A gazette notice declaring Mwaura’s seat vacant was released yesterday by Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka.

“It is notified for the general information of the public that pursuant to Article 103(1) (e) (i) of the Constitution and section 37 of the Elections Act, the seat of the Member of the Senate elected under Article 98(1) (d) of the Constitution and held by Hon. Isaac Mwaura Maigua became vacant, with effect from 7th May 2021,” the notice dated Monday, May 10 reads.

Read: Senator Isaac Mwaura Votes Yes to BBI Moments After Seat was Declared Vacant

Mwaura was recently dealt a blow after the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal upheld a decision by the Jubilee party to expel him on grounds of disloyalty and pledging allegiance to another political outfit.

Yesterday, he obtained a court order barring Speaker Lusaka from declaring his seat vacant pending hearing and determination of his petition challenging his expulsion.

The injunction was issued by Justice Sergon J.





Read Also: “I’m Backing DP Ruto For My Survival,” Isaac Mwaura Now Says

Mwaura was nominated to the Senate by the President Uhuru Kenyatta’s party in 2017 to represent Persons with Disabilities after he lost to Simon King’ara, the current MP for Ruiru in Kiambu County in nominations.

He had ditched Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party in August 2016 ahead of the 2017 polls.

The former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s party had also nominated Mwaura to the National Assembly in 2013 to represent Special Interest Groups.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu