IEBC Bars Sonko From Holding Any Public Office, Revokes Clearance To Vie In Mombasa

The IEBC has revoked former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s clearance to vie for the Mombasa Gubernatorial seat.

In the final blow, the former County boss will also not hold any public office now and in the future.

According to a statement issued by the IEBC, the decision was arrived at following the Supreme Court ruling that upheld his impeachment.

“In adherence to the Supreme Court judgment you are therefore disqualified from holding any public office and thus disqualified from contesting and being elected as the governor of Mombasa or any other county. Your candidature is invalidated and your certificate revoked,” reads the letter.

On Friday, the Apex court threw out Sonko’s appeal citing a lack of jurisdiction.

Speaking following the ruling, Sonko criticized Chief Justice Martha Koome for the ‘unfair’ Supreme Court decision that upheld his impeachment.

Sonko criticized the CJ for being part of the seven-judge bench that rendered the ruling despite having stated her position on the matter months ago.

“Koome was heard clearly saying that I will not be on the ballot. We had written and we wanted her to recuse from the bench, but shock on us she was among the judges,” he said.

The Former County Boss has now taken his appeal to the East African Court of Justice citing that he has been discriminated against in the Kenyan justice systems.

