IEBC Apologizes For Tweet Referring To BBI As Burning Bridges Initiative

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has issued an apology after a backlash online following a tweet referring to President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga’s pet project, Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), as a “Burning Bridges Initiative”.

In a statement shared on its social media pages on Wednesday afternoon, the commission termed the blunder as a typographical error which was made inadvertently.

“The error does NOT any in way reflect the position of the Commission or its staff, ” said IEBC.

“The Commission sincerely apologizes to all its stakeholders and the General Public.”

The tweet, which has since been deleted sparked debate on social media with a section of Kenyans accusing the electoral body of bias.

IEBC was notifying members of the public that the verification exercise of the recently submitted BBI signatures had kicked off.

“The 400 clerks who were recruited for the exercise have taken their oath of secrecy and will begin their training shortly, ” said IEBC.

The vacancies were advertised on December 19.

The National Treasury recently approved Ksh93.7 million funding to the commission for the verification of the over four million signatures.

IEBC had sought Ksh241 million from the exchequer to review the signatures submitted by the BBI Secretariat, a proposal that was criticized by Odinga.

