IEBC Advertises Late Chris Msando’s ICT Position, Here Are The Requirements

Three years since ICT manager Chris Msando was brutally murdered, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has announced a vacancy in the post.

According to the details of the application, the commission has declared the position and is looking for a suitable replacement.

The procedure details an online application where one fills forms through IEBC’s recruitment portal https://www.iebc.or.ke/iebcjobs.

Upon completion of the online application, one is required to submit hard copies of the application letters backed up with a Curriculum Vitae (CV), academic papers, testimonials and an original Identity Card (ID).

Here are the requirements.

Must have a degree in Information Communication Technology or a related field from a recognized institution. A Master’s Degree in Information Communication Technology or a related field from a recognized institution. Must have a minimum of ten (10) years of relevant work experience in ICT, three (3) of which must be at management level; and at least mandatory eight (8) years working experience as a systems administrator in Networks, Database, Application Systems Administration and Security Management. Must have a professional qualification(s) in Business Continuity, Planning Information and Security Management.- CISA/CISM/CGEIT. Must have IT Service Management Certification. Should have Project Management skills. Should have basic Skills on Business Management and Strategic Management. Must have good interpersonal and communication skills. Must be a team player and possess good management and leadership skills. Must be a person of undoubted integrity.

Among the duties and responsibilities:

The title requires one to develop and maintain information system strategies, policies standards and procedures. He/She will also maintain and strengthen the organization’s information system assets risk management framework and program, incorporating infrastructure and process risk ownership, assessment and mitigation.

Proactively monitor security activity through continuous research and recommend suitable solutions to strengthen security measures and safeguard company systems and information assets.

Establish and maintain computer incident capability, and provide appropriate systems specialist support to investigations, forensics and recovery.

Establish the processes to ensure there is a high degree of integration with the other assurance functions.

Develop a Risk and business impact analysis process and iteratively implement it on all information systems in alignment with the Commissions requirements.

Develop, document and maintain effective systems continuity plans by regularly coordinating mock runs and improving the backup and restore processes and procedures.

Gain understanding and acceptance from system users throughout the Commission of the continuity plans and their roles/responsibilities within it.

Establish and maintain systems disaster recovery sites and plans, manage the vendors partnering in the business continuity (BCM) plans where appropriate and ensure their compliance to contracts/Service Level Agreements.

Managing and coordinating with the respective Directorates in order to develop and implement the business continuity management (BCM) programme.

Overseeing the development of the BCM strategy and BCP plans, liaising with the respective Directorates in order to ensure that the BCPs are tested and reviewed.

Provide expert, timely, and relevant advice to management and the entire organization well as training and awareness on systems security issues and activities in the Commission as well as on the best business continuity practices.

