IEBC’s 2022 Spending Limits “Null and Void” – MPs

MPs have rubbished spending limits for the 2022 general elections announced by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), terming them as “null and void”.

According to the National Assembly’s Committee on Delegated Legislation, IEBC erred by failing to submit the spending limits to Parliament for approval before gazetting them.

The declaration comes moments after the committee met IEBC officials led by Chairman Wafula Chebukati, whom they accused of violating the Campaign Financing Act, 2013.

IEBC was also accused of being late in submission of the spending limits, which they admitted.

In the spending limits released on Monday, a presidential candidate may spend at most Ksh4.4 billion, while a governor, woman representative and senators can spend up to Ksh123 million for Turkana, Ksh117 million in Nairobi with the lowest being Ksh23.1 million in Tharaka Nithi.

Political parties can spend up to Ksh17.7 billion; Ksh11 billion for transport, Ksh1.8 billion for advertising, Ksh945 million for administrative costs and Ksh1.5 billion for poll agents.

Further, the expenditure on publicity will be capped at Ksh780 million, Ksh156 million for nomination fees, Ksh243 million for campaign personnel and Ksh274 million for venues.

On the contribution limits, the Gazette Notice indicates that a political party cannot receive more than 20 percent of its total contributions from a single source.

