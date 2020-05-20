Tanzanian Actor Idris Sultan Arrested Over Alleged Cyber Crime

Tanzanian actor Idris Sultan was on Wednesday arrested by officers from the Cyber crimes unit over an undisclosed offence.

According to his lawyer, Shilinde Swedy, the Big Brother Africa winner has been transferred to Oysterbay Police station in Dar es Salaam.

Speaking to Millard Ayo, the lawyer said, “Idris Sultan alikuwa Arusha msibani, aliporudi akaambiwa aripoti Oysterbay na anashikiliwa kwa makosa ya mtandao, wamesema watapeleka faili Makao Makuu ya Polisi akahojiwe huko, bado hatujui kosa ni lipi, tunasubiri apelekwe Makao Makuu au tukiona muda unaenda tumuombee dhamana.”

Idris has in the last couple of months had a few run ins with the law.

For example, in October he was arrested for swapping his face with that of President John Magufuli on social media.

Then, Dar es Salaam regional commissioner Paul Makonda instructed the comedian to report to the nearest police station.

He was questioned for over four hours and later released on bail.

Again, in March 2020, Idris was apprehended for publishing content online without a license from the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA).

While appearing before Kisutu Court in Dar es Salaam, the actor was said to have committed the offence from March 8, 2016, to March 13, 2020.

He was released on a Sh368,000 bond.

TCRA then noted that his online TV show Loko Motion, contravened set regulations.

His last Instagram update, where he enjoys a 5.4 million following, was two days ago.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu