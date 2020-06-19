My Little Ideas Are Not Listened To Nor Recognized – Jubilee Deputy SG Caleb Kositany

The Jubilee Party Deputy Secretary-General Caleb Kositany has documented some of the frustrations he is facing in the party adding that it is just a matter of time before he ousted.

Speaking during a morning interview with Citizen Tv, Kositany complained that he had no place to table his ideas such that he would not be shocked in case he is ousted.

“I am waiting for the day that I will be relieved off my duties as Deputy Sec-Gen, could it be today, could it be tomorrow? That will no longer be news, it will not shock me at all. My conscious cannot allow me to continue serving in a party where even my little idea is not recognised or is not listened to,” Kositany said.

The Soy MP further indicated that the party treats some of its members as strangers despite making monthly contributions that benefit the party.

For instance, he intimated that MCAs make contributions of Sh5,000 while MPs and Governors S10,000 with the party making approximately Sh3 to Sh4 million monthly yet their opinions and ideas are still disregarded.

Caleb Kositany, Deputy S.G. Jubilee: My conscious cannot allow me continue serving in a party where my little ideas are not listened. Let us have a discussion of being a party-less state & do away with political parties as they are used to muzzle people & kill careers #DayBreak pic.twitter.com/CfxaNAVSdv — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) June 19, 2020

These sentiments come just a day after the Deputy President William Ruto held a meeting with Jubilee rebels that had been removed from various parliamentary committees.

While the meeting was going on, blogger Dennis Itumbi revealed a banner similar to that of Jubilee Party but branded Jubilee Asili and with a new slogan, Sote Pamoja. The slogan for the original Jubilee Party is Tuko Pamoja, and the new development is perceived to be a public revelation that the much talked about Jubilee fallout could be happening sooner than expected.

The DP also confirmed having held the meeting through his Twitter.

Had lunch with Jubilee MPs who were recently assigned other responsibilities in the party. Thanked them for exemplary service to the party and the nation. I implored them to continue focusing on Jubilee's people-centered transformational agenda now and in the future. SOTE PAMOJA. pic.twitter.com/c0PpFEKTjO — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) June 18, 2020

Yesterday, the National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi approved the expulsion from parliamentary committees 16 Jubilee Party members.

Those expelled were:

Kimani Ichung’wah -Budget and Appropriations Gladys Shollei – Delegated Legislation, William Cheptumo – Justice and Legal Affairs, Victor Munyaka – Sports, Culture and Tourism, John Waluke – Administration and National Security, Fred Kapondi – Constitutional Implementation Oversight Robert Pukose, Energy – Energy Joyce Koech – Labour and Social Welfare, Khatib Mwashetani – Lands, Catherine Waruguru – Members’ Services & Facilities, James Ekomwa -National Cohesion and Equal Opportunities, Liza Chelule – Broadcasting and Library, Cornelly Serem – Trade Moses Kuria -Transport Alice Wahome -Justice and Legal Affairs Ali Haji Adan – Agriculture and Livestock

