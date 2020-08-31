Ida Odinga Reveals She Raised Ksh176 Million For Her Alma Mater Ogande Girls Library Project

ODM leader Raila Odinga’s wife Ida has revealed that a recent fundraiser organized by the family for a Library & Resource Centre project at her Alma Mater Ogande Girls in Homabay realized Ksh176.9 million in “cash, commitments, cheques and in kind”.

The 500-student capacity state-of-the art library is estimated to cost at least Ksh300 million.

In a statement on Monday, Ida, a teacher by profession, disclosed that whereas the target was not achieved she is immensely grateful for the support accorded to her especially during the tough economic times occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic.

“I am here to say a very special thank you to all those who donated in cash and kind, including sparing time and offering prayers. Together, they were able to make our journey towards the realization of this project look within reach. I wish to announce that we realized a total of Kshs176,945,116. This amount includes contributions in cash, commitments, cheques and in-kind donations, ” said Mama Ida.

“…We did not meet our target. We never expected to meet that target through one fundraiser. But I can report here that we made solid and commendable steps towards realizing our goals. I am confident we shall complete the journey.”

The last Friday fundraiser held at the Ole Sereni Hotel in Nairobi brought together leaders from the Odinga family’s political and business circles.

In attendance were Speaker of the Senate Kenneth Lusaka, Westlands MP Timothy Wanyonyi, Kisumu Deputy Governor Owili among others.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is said to have contributed Ksh6 million to Mama Ida’s project with a host of legislators donating over 500.000 shillings each.

In her statement today, Ida expressed special thanks to the President for his support.

“It would not be possible to mention here every individual who made a contribution to this project… I would, however, wish to make a special mention of the support of the President of the Republic of Kenya, His Excellency Uhuru Kenyatta whose clean bill of health and contribution to this project made a huge difference. His expression of support also released members of his cabinet and government to stand with us, ” she said.

Ida urged parents who are currently stuck with children at home to remain positive and optimistic amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

” Let us take care of our children, especially our girls. Let the children take care of their parents. Together, let us continue investing in the education of our children and progress of our nation. We shall overcome, ” she said.

