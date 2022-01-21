2022 Politics: Ida Odinga, Rachael Ruto Hit Campaign Trail to Drum Up Support for Husbands

The 2022 politics have already taken shape with politicians eyeing top seats hitting the campaign trails to solicit votes from netizens.

The race to replace Margaret Kenyatta as the First lady has also kicked off with Ida Odinga and Rachael Ruto hitting the campaign trail separately to drum up support for their husbands, Raila Odinga and William Ruto respectively.

In a rare account of events, Mama Ida and Mama Ruto have recently been captured making stopovers in different locations to campaign.

Unlike Ida Odinga who has always been in the limelight and forefront for her husband’s campaign, Rachael Ruto has mostly been behind the scenes.

Yesterday, Rachael made a stopover rally in Kuresoi South, Nakuru where she was accompanied by Nakuru county woman rep Lisa Chelule and Kuresoi south MP Joseph Tanui.

Acknowledged greetings from residents of Keringet, Kuresoi South, Nakuru County. pic.twitter.com/3O0tHNBMbG — Mama Rachel Ruto, EGH. (@MamaRachelRuto) January 20, 2022

Read: DP Ruto’s Wife Rachael Prays For Mariga Ahead Of Kibra Face-off [Photos]

On the other hand, Ida Odinga accompanied Raila Odinga in Migori where they wooed the Kuria people’s votes.

During the December 10, 2021, Kasarani Stadium declaration, Ida Odinga played a key role in endorsing Raila Odinga for Presidency.

In the ceremony, Ida Odinga handed over Raila to the people of Kenya pledging to support his presidential ambitions and walk with him every step of the way.

That was quite some fun as we handed over @RailaOdinga. We thank God for the love and support from Kenyans through the years. Be blessed. Asanteni. pic.twitter.com/L3Je8o0oI3 — Ida Odinga (@IdaOdinga) December 11, 2021

Thus, the involvement of Rachael Ruto and Ida Odinga in their husbands’ campaigns for the top seats brings a new dimension into politics.

For instance, more women will be involved in their politics with their support essentially playing a key role in the final outcome.

Mama Ida Odinga and Mama Rachael Ruto today hit the campaign trail separately, drumming up support for their husbands. Ida joined Raila in Migori County as Rachael held a whistle stop rally in Kuresoi, Nakuru county. The battle for Margaret Kenyatta's seat has also kicked off. pic.twitter.com/rtgPDpqRYM — Substone Osoro (@osorojnr_) January 20, 2022

Read Also: Ida Odinga Is My Political Mentor – Gladys Wanga [Video]

Important to note is that ANC’s Musalia Mudavadi has promised to unveil a ‘Tsunami’ on Sunday, January 2023 as he launches his presidential ambitions.

Although his wife, Tessa Shangatti Mudavadi has been out of the limelight recently, Kenyans are eager to know the role she will play in her husband’s top ambitions.

Kalonzo Musyoka in a recent interview with Citizen TV ideally revealed the critical role his wife, Pauline Musyoka played during the 2017 politics that saw the NASA coalition garner votes from the region.

The Wiper Party leader stated that his wife was recuperating well adding that he misses her mobilization spirit.

Kalonzo said, “Mama is stable and we thank God. We continue to pray for a miracle…She is a mobilizer and I miss that.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...