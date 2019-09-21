Ida Odinga Is My Political Mentor – Gladys Wanga [Video]

Homa Bay woman representative Gladys Wanga on Friday divulged that Opposition leader, Raila Odinga’s wife, Ida Odinga is her political mentor.

Speaking to Citizen TV, Wanga noted that Odinga’s wife discovered her potential early enough and mentored her.

According to her, she further revealed that despite her undying support for Mr Odinga, the ODM leader had never met her before 2013.

She stated: “Before I got into politics in 2013, I was not known by Raila Odinga.

“Actually it is Mama Ida Odinga (Raila’s wife) who took interest and said this girl she must have something and sort of encouraged me and mentored me,” she divulged.

The mother of two stated that she owes her political success to Mama Ida Odinga.

The 38-year-old was elected as Homa Bay Woman Rep in 2013 on an ODM ticket, before being reelected in 2017.

Recalling her political journey, Wanga mentioned: “My first campaign was in a white NZE car that I had bought together with my husband using a loan and some people laughed at me saying ‘which politician is this in a small white car”

She narrated that after launching her campaigns, she received cash donations from her colleagues which she used to fuel her car and travel all the way to Homabay to campaign.

The seasoned politician then declared her intention to vie for the county top seat in 2022 polls.

“The people of Homabay have elected me to serve them in the capacity of Woman Rep and I am focused on that, though one has to aspire so when it comes a time and they say they want to move you to a different post they will evaluate and decide,” she claimed.

