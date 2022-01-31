Ida Odinga Apologizes Over Regulation of Small Churches Remarks

Ida Odinga has issued an apology over her remarks calling for the regulation of small churches following public uproar.

Over the weekend, while speaking during the launch of a book by Archbishop Emeritus Habbakuk Onyango Abogno at the Church of Christ in Kisumu County, Ida called for the regulation of some churches which she said were founded on wrong religious prisms.

“We want worshippers to get quality sermons, that can only be achieved if the priests, bishops are well trained,” she said.

The remarks did not go well with a section of social media users who did not fail to express their disappointment.

Responding to the same, the former prime minister’s wife said her sentiments were taken out of context while reiterating that there is the need for training of preachers for quality sermons.

“I wish to this morning to withdraw the statement I made to NCCK on Saturday 29th to regulate the churches under them in order to promote consistency and relevance in messaging for promotion of evangelism in Kenya. It has come to my realization that my comments haven’t sat well with some members of the church. I sincerely apologize for the discomfort caused as I meant no harm to any person,” Ida said.

“I remain dedicated to promoting the growth of the church space for a better society in Kenya,” she added.

