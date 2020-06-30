Ida Breaks Silence On Raila’s “Nerve Disorder” Condition, Says He Might Stay Longer In Dubai

ODM leader Raila Odinga, who is receiving treatment in Dubai, is out of danger, his family has revealed.

Addressing the issue for the first time since the former Prime Minister was hospitalised, Odinga’s wife revealed that her husband was successfully treated of a nerve disorder affecting one leg.

Ida revealed that the condition resulted in pain in the affected leg adding that she stayed in contact with him on an hourly basis.

She, however, noted that Odinga might not be coming home soon as he needs more time to rest.

“Had he been here, many people would be flocking the home to see him. Each visitor always wants at least to talk to him thus eating away into his recovery time,” she said.

“You know that currently there are no commercial flights. This means that if he is to come back, we have to charter a plane. But that process will be kicked off once he fully recovers.”

She dismissed as “rumours” reports on social media that Odinga was receiving cancer treatment in China.

Read: Raila Flown To Dubai For Minor Back Surgery – Oburu Odinga

“Treat such rumours with utmost contempt and abhorrence. It’s not right to speculate on someone’s health,” Ida told the Standard.

She added, “he is in the United Arab Emirates-Dubai based International Hospital run by Germans. He has been successfully treated of a mild nerve disorder affecting one leg and not what has been alleged.”

Odinga’s brother Oburu was the first person to dispel rumours of Odinga being in China last week. He stated that Odinga had undergone a back surgery and was responding well to treatment.

Read Also: Raila Odinga Flew To Abu Dhabi With His Daughter And Doctor – Dennis Itumbi

“Jakom is out of the country for a minor surgical operation on his back. It is not a serious health issue but just a minor one. So he is okay. The Germans have a good hospital facility in the Arabian country where he is being monitored,” said Oburu who is also the family spokesperson.

“He is not in China. The last time he was there I think was in December last year before the Coronavirus pandemic. Right now, if you want to get there, you must be ready for a 14-day quarantine.”

The family had kept Odinga’s travel in the wraps with his aides dismissing reports that he had been airlifted out of the country for treatment as fake and malicious.

Read Also: ODM Reaps Big As Raila Allies Set To Replace Ruto’s Ousted Men In Senate Committees

Odinga underwent a head surgery in 2010 and has largely enjoyed good health over the years.

Neurosurgeon Oluoch Olunya, who carried out the operation at the Nairobi Hospital, said there had been a build-up of pressure, which was relieved when some fluid was removed through a small opening in the skull.

Odinga is said to have accidentally slammed his head on a car door before checking into the hospital for check-up.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu