ICT Ministry Unable To Account For Ksh12 Billion

The Ministry for ICT is unable to account for Ksh12.7 billion for the financial year 2019, auditor general Nancy Gathungu has said.

Most of the money was spent on payments to foreign contractors, but the ministry did not provide supporting documents.

“In my opinion, because of the significance of the matters discussed, the financial statements do not present fairly the financial position of the State Department for Information Communication Technology as of June 30, 2019 and its financial performance and its cash flows for the year then ended,” said the Auditor General in the report.

The Ministry is said to have provided two sets of trial balances, which provided varying information. For instance, the expenditure for foreign travel in the first trial balance was Ksh34 million while the amount in the second set of documentation was adjusted to Ksh41 million without explanation.

“Based on the audit procedures performed, I confirm that public resources have not been applied lawfully and in an effective way,” she added.

The amount of money recorded in the financial statements and that on the trial balance had a variance of Ksh28.2 billion.

Ksh10 billion of the flagged Ksh12.7 billion was paid to contractors for the Konza Technocity Project through Italian Bank UNICREDIT SPA.

Ksh1.7 billion was paid for the National Optic Fibre Backbone Infrastructure through China’s EXIM Bank.

Ksh712.9 was paid for the County Connectivity Project to connect county government offices to the Internet through KBC Bank Belgium.

“No details in respect to the date the payments were made by the banks, details of authorisation to the banks, payments and bank debit advices,” added Gathungu.

