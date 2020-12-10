ICT CS Mucheru to launch Sh150 Million Cybersecurity Hub in Thika

A Kenyan based Information Technology Company, Yelbridges, has built a Sh150 million virtual reality centre in Thika with the aim of stepping up cyber security in the country.

The firm has its roots in Germany, and will draw expertise from the Western country as well as kenya. Yelbridges is also partnering with universities to offer training on cyber security.

The project will be launched by the Cabinet Secretary for ICT Joe Mucheru on this week. Kenya has experienced a surge in cybercrime with the country recording 37.1 million attacks in Q4 the 2019, a 47.2 percent increase from 25.2 million in Q3.

The number is expected to increase in 2020 due to the vibrant technological shift the country has experienced due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Yelbridges virtual conference centre is expected to offer foolproof security solutions that will help organisations secure their systems and protect customer data.

“The centre is equipped with state of the art facilities to simulate cyber-attacks and launch a defense against them,” said Lisa Cherono, head of marketing at the firm.

The virtual reality centre will perform drills and offer trainings to institutions such as banks, sacks

“We have a wide array of security solutions for banks, Saccos and other business organisations. This will go a long way to protect internet users in a continent that has less than 1,000 certified cybersecurity professionals to protect its 1.3 billion population.”

Cherono pointed out that most cases of cybercrime targeting companies and individuals go unreported and that they were seeking to bridge that gap.

“In Kenya today, cybercrime is a major hindrance to the growth of the economy and leading to massive losses to public and private organisations. No one is immune to cyber threats, in fact, recent reports indicate that cyber threats are at an alarming level in Kenya,” she said.

Former ICT Principal Secretary, Bitange Ndemo said East Africa was facing a gap in cyber security skills, with most IT firms lacking adequate defense in the event of an attack.

Professor Ndemo added that the rise in cybercrime could be attributed to the high rate of unemployment among the youth.

Yelbridges virtual reality centre has already partnered with USIU-Africa to offer specialised training in cybersecurity to students pursuing computer-related courses

