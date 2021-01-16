ICT CS Mucheru Names Data Regulations Development Taskforce

ICT CS Joe Mucheru has named the taskforce that will be charged with the development of the Data Protection Regulations.

The Data Protection Act was signed into law in 2019. Among the requirements of the law, was the establishment of the office of the data commissioner. Immaulate Kassait, Kenya’s first holder of the office, was sworn in two months ago.

Among the Data Commissioner’s office tasks, is to ensure the protection and proper handling and processing of personal data by different entities.

The office recently released a series of regulations to guide Covid-9 researchers. The regulations stipulated that the researchers will have to seek individual consent before accessing data.

The researchers are also required to request for the specific data that is needed in the research and destroy the personal information once the purposes have been exhausted.

The ICT Ministry has named the entire team that will complete the establishment of the Regulations Taskforce at the Data Commissioner’s office.

Chaired by The Data Commissioner, Immacuate Kassait, the members include Dr. Humphrey Njogu, Eng. Daniel Obam, Christopher Maina, Duncan Nyale and Marion Muriithi.

Additional members are Miriam Kakenya, Thuranira Gatuyu, Damaris Makala, Rose Musero, Victor Nzomo and Augustus Munywoki.

The ICT Ministry also named the Taskforce’s Joint Secretaries Rahab Juma and Brenda Gabantu.

