iColo Kicks Off Construction of Third Data Centre in Kenya

Carrier-neutral data center infrastructure, iColo has announced the construction of its third data center in Nyali, Mombasa called MBA2. The new data center is expected to be completed in Q1 of 2022 and is set to provide an estimated capacity of 1.6MW megawatt and 1,200 square meters of IT space.

The expansion plans in East Africa are on track with the new facility expected to host over 600 customer racks. The location of MBA2 is in close proximity to the subsea cables’ landing points in Mombasa where customers can deploy and connect their infrastructure.

Mombasa is the entry point for new subsea cable systems landing in East and Central Africa.

iColo Chief Executive Officer Mr. Ranjith Cherickel says the new facility will serve as a gateway to 200 Million people living in the region reducing latency and improving the internet experience.

The size of the facility is also scaled in line with the growth of internet connectivity in East Africa.

“We hope this new Data Center will be home to all new cables landing in the region” added Mr. Cherickel.

iColo says the MBA2 greenfield build is expected to deliver 99% uptime for power and cooling. The facility will be PCIDSS and ISO 27001 certified.

