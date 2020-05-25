Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wa Warns Of Poisonous, Fake DP Ruto Donations After Family Was Taken Ill

Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wa has asked constituents to be wary of fake, poisonous donations.

In a Facebook post, the legislator warned that a family in Gikambura area was treated at a local hospital after consuming sugar branded “William Ruto Foundation”.

According to Ichung’wa, the donations were made from a white Land Cruiser at around 6 pm.

“These are not our foodstuffs and we are not distributing anything openly and on vehicles on roads or stadiums and even the fake branding and items are not anything close to what we are distributing,” he wrote.

He also noted that food donations from him or the Deputy President William Ruto are being channelled through well known church leaders.

“All our interventions are done through your church leaders and from an identified list of beneficiaries identified by religious and community leaders,” the MP said.

Ichung’wa also said that the food donations will be delivered to the beneficiaries’ doorsteps.

The lawmaker was also keen to note that the poisonous foods might be a scheme by political detractors.

“Pls be cautious as evil people who are distributing these may poison people for politics (sic)!” he exclaimed.

“To the evil cabal, shetani ashindwe! Why don’t you feed the hungry? Why poison people in the name of fighting us? he posed.

On Wednesday, DP Ruto and Ichung’wa distributed food stuff to over 600 vulnerable families in Nachu Ward, Kiambu.

The DP said he was targeting at least 3,600 households.

“We are committed to ensuring that vulnerable Kenyans are supported during this tough period of the Covid-19 crisis besides coming up with broad plans that will facilitate the country’s rapid recovery from the disease,” he said.

Distributed food to families in Nachu, and inspected the construction of Marengeta Dam, Kikuyu, Kiambu County.

Again, on Saturday, the DP donated goats to Muslim faithfuls as they marked Eid Mubarak.

Distributing gifts to Muslim leaders for the vulnerable community in various Mosques in preparation for the celebration of the end of the fasting period, Karen Office, Nairobi County.

