Kimani Ichung’wa Denies MPs Are Yet To Receive March Salaries

Majority leader in the National Assembly Kimani Ichung’wa has dispelled claims that members of Parliament are yet to receive their March salaries.

The Kikuyu MP on Saturday said that the lawmakers received their pay on Wednesday and Thursday, this week.

He was responding to claims made by his Ugunja counterpart and minority leader Opiyo Wandayi.

“My colleague @OpiyoWandayi claims his salary hasn’t been paid. Bro, check your a/c or manage your debts better. Salaries were paid on Wednesday&Thurs, maybe yours was wiped out by personal debts like our national revenues are wiped out by that DEBT HOLE the handshake regime put us in (sic),” he said.

Wandayi on Friday said that MPs were not the only ones affected by the delay. Teachers and those employed in the security sector, such as the military and police, other civil servants, he said, had also been impacted.

“For the first time since independence in 1963, the government of Kenya is unable to pay salaries to civil servants and members of parliament Nearly all civil servants don’t when or if they will ever be paid. The situation has been degenerating progressively since December last year,” he said.

He called for a probe into the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), National Treasury and the Central Bank of Kenya.

“We need to take a close and thorough look at the goings-on at revenue collection points and revenue sources like Kenya Airports Authority, the courts, customs, National Social Security Fund (NSSF), aids and grants and revenue administration in addition to probing government spending,” he continued.

He wondered where the government has been channeling monies from the scrapped flour and fuel subsidies.

He attributed the delay to tribalism, nepotism and theft at key revenue collection points.

“The easy conclusion is that the criminals at KRA are collecting and pocketing taxes as the incompetents at National Treasury also skim off the revenue while failing to come up with sound policies for cash flow,” he stated.

“Both national and county governments are struggling to pay salaries and service delivery is getting compromised with every passing month.”

