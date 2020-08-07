ICDC Board Chair Benard Muteti Kicked Out As Former EACC CEO Halakhe Waqo, KANU SG Nick Salat Land State Appointments

President Uhuru Kenyatta has revoked the appointment of Bernard Muteti as Industrial and Commercial Development Corporation (ICDC) board chair.

In several government changes announced on Friday, the head of state replaced Muteti with John Ngumi.

Ngumi’s term ends in May 2022.

ICDC is a State Corporation established in 1954 to promote the economic development of Kenya through supporting the establishment and growth of industrial and commercial enterprises.

At the same time, President Kenyatta appointed Rita Okuthe to chair the Kenya Pipeline Company board.

The President has also appointed KANU Secretary General Nick Salat to chair the Agricultural Development Corporation board.

In the new government appointments, Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha picked former Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC) CEO Halakhe Waqo as chairman of the Universities Fund Board, for a period of three years.

Meanwhile, President Kenyatta on Friday signed an executive order merging the operations of the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA), Kenya Railways Corporation (KRC) and KPC.

In a statement to newsrooms, State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena said order is set to guide the central management of public port, railway and pipeline services under the Kenya Transport and Logistics Network (KTLN) under the coordination of the Industrial and Commercial Development Corporation (ICDC).

“KTLN will leverage on the efficiencies and synergies of the four State agencies so as to achieve Kenya’s strategic agenda of becoming a regional logistics hub, ” the statement reads.

The new structure is expected to lead to the lowering of the cost of doing business in the country through the provision of port, rail and pipeline infrastructure in a cost effective and efficient manner, and within acceptable shared benchmark standards.

The state agencies have now been transferred to the National Treasury in line with the recommendations of the Presidential Taskforce on Parastatal Reforms.

“The National Treasury has been tasked to strengthen its internal capacity by securing the necessary technical skills and competencies needed to effectively oversee investment portfolio management, and the setting up, monitoring and reporting of the financial performance of commercial State corporations, ” the statement adds.

