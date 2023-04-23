ICC Says It is in Receipt of Azimio’s Letter Requesting Probe into Political Situation

The International Criminal Court (ICC) is in receipt of Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition party’s letter requesting it to look into the “killing and maiming” of its supporters by police.

The letter listing the people the opposition claims were killed or injured by security personnel is in the possession of the Office of the Prosecutor (OTP), the Nation says.

The officer did not, however, confirm or deny whether the alleged justifications satisfy the requirements for the pre-trial chamber to authorize inquiries.

The officer cited Article 15 of the Rome Statute which blocks them from making comments or sharing details on the matter.

“Under article 15 of the Rome Statute, any individual or group may send information (communication) on alleged crimes to the ICC prosecutor, who is duty bound to protect the confidentiality of the information received,” the OTP said.

”The Office of the Prosecutor, therefore, does not comment on such communications, beyond confirming receipt… if the sender has made that fact public.”

Through lawyer Paul Mwangi, Raila Odinga requested the Netherlands-based court to look into allegations that Inspector-General of Police Japhet Koome violated the Constitution by declaring the protests as unlawful.

The coalition has named a purported special police unit that Mr Koome allegedly formed to terrorize its supporters.

The IG recently responded to the letter, calling it “a mixture of propaganda and half-truths” and claiming that it neglected to mention the victims of criminals who took advantage of the riots to rob stores and destroy property.

“In that letter have they talked about the Kisumu businessman who was crying? Did you see him saying he was rendered bankrupt in one day? Have they talked about a supermarket called Muhindi? Have they talked about a supermarket called Muhindi Mweusi? In one day somebody became a pauper by losing Sh20 million. In that letter, has that been mentioned or is it just mentioning Koome?” posed the Police boss.

Last week, the opposition threatened to file a case against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

They accused the DP of plotting to assassinate the opposition chief.

