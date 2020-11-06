ICC: Lawyer Paul Gicheru’s Pre-trial Set For 7 pm

Kenyan lawyer Paul Gicheru will appear in Courtroom I of the International Criminal Court (ICC) before Judge Reine Adélaïde Sophie Alapini-Gansou of Pre-Trial Chamber A at around 7 pm.

Gicheru who surrendered earlier this week, will appear via video link from the ICC detention center.

This is mainly due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, only a limited number of public and media representatives will be able to access the hearing at the seat of the Court.

Members of the public, diplomatic corps and NGOs looking to attend the hearing will be required to request attendance via email to: ICCVisits@icc-cpi.int.

Confirmed attendees will present a valid passport or valid ID with a photo at the main entrance of the Court (at: Oude Waalsdorperweg 10, 2597 AK The Hague).

Journalists seeking to cover the hearing can request accreditation via email to: PublicAffairs.Unit@icc-cpi.int.

Gicheru is said to have left the country without a word to his lawyer, John Khaminwa.

But the Standard indicated that the former victims’ lawyer was cleared to travel by the office of the President.

He is said to have written to Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua seeking permission to travel to a destination at which he is a wanted man.

While the lawyer is wanted for witness bribery in the William Ruto and Joshua Sang case, Kahawa Tungu reported that his surrender could have been linked to the mysterious death of lawyer Mutula Kilonzo.

According to sources privy to the issue, Gicheru is well aware of the circumstances surrounding the death of the Makueni Senator who was approached by the ICC to be a key witness in the case against DP Ruto.

Kilonzo is said to have spoken to various security chiefs and ICC representatives in 2008 before his death.

In the discussion, the late legislator expressed shock and disgust at the level and manner of killings in 2007/2008 in Rift Valley calling it planned and targeted.

