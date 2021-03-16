“Return of The God” – Ibrahimovic Recalled To Sweden Squad After Five Years

All time Sweden top scorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been recalled to Sweden’s squad for upcoming games against Georgia, Kosovo and Estonia.

The 39-year-old AC Milan striker retired from international football five years ago with a record 62 goals in 112 games.

He captioned his return with, “The return of the God.” If fielded, he will become the oldest player in the history of Sweden.

On the announcement, Sweden coach Janne Andersson said: “First and foremost, he is a very good football player, the best we have had in Sweden.

“It is, of course, very fun that he wants to come back. In addition to what he can contribute on the pitch, he has incredible experience and can contribute it to other players in the team.”

Despite Ibrahimovic walking away from international football after Euro 2016, Sweden reached the quarter-finals of the 2018 World Cup, the country’s best performance in the competition since 1994, before being knocked out by England.

Ibrahimovic’s inclusion also paves a way for the forward to appear in this summer’s continent-wide Euro 2020 campaign with Sweden in the same group as Spain, Poland and Slovakia.

Since retiring from international duty, Ibrahimovic has been prolific in spells at Manchester United, Los Angeles Galaxy and Milan.

He has scored 16 goals in 21 appearances for AC this season, although he has missed the team’s last four matches because of a right thigh injury – including the 1-1 Europa League first-leg draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

