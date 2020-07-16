IBM Appoints First Female Regional Head For Africa

American multinational technology company IBM has appointed Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh as the Regional Head for North, East and West Africa. She is the first woman to hold the position.

Prior to her appointment, Kyerematen-Jimoh served as the Chief of Staff to the Senior VP of Global Markets and Sales in IBM’s corporate headquarters in New York. She was also the first female Country Director in Africa, leading the company’s operations in Ghana.

“Angela takes up this position with a wealth of experience from 20 years of extensive working in the financial services and technology industries in Africa and Europe. She has worked in various top positions in banking including UBS Investment Bank, ABM AMRO in London and GTBank Ghana.” read a statement from Technext.

Following the appointment, Kyerematen-Jimoh said, “I’m humbled to be taking on the role of Regional General Manager IBM North, East & West Africa. Technology is promoting growth in Africa and IBM is committed to supporting the continent with our state of the art technologies so it emerges stronger.”

Read: IBM Buys Red Hat At Ksh3.4 Trillion In Historical Tech Merger

IBM Research Africa, WITS University and the Gauteng Provincial government are working together to develop a powerful data-driven dashboard that will help make data-driven decisions to help the spread of the Coronavirus.

IBM believes that timely and accurate data can help governments stay ahead of new transmissions as they intensify the fight against the pandemic with the intention flattening the curve.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu