BBC’s Ian Wafula Confirms Testing Positive For Coronavirus

BBC’s Ian Wafula has tested positive for the novel COVID-19.

Taking to social media on Sunday, the former K24 news anchor said that he is well but will be in isolation with his sister, who is doing fine, as well.

He also noted that he was scared upon receiving the news but his doctor, family and friends have been supportive.

Describing his symptoms, Wafula said that he is asymptomatic but recalled having mild migraines, itchy throat, slight chest pains and losing his sense of taste.

“Got my results earlier today and I tested positive for COVID19. Have spent the last 4 months covering the pandemic and even did a story on “Do you know somebody?” Well now I do.

“I remember last week Monday feeling slight headaches, itchy throat, slight chest pain and lack of taste but that was it. Dr. Wasike here is a gem, as soon as she saw the results on mail I could tell she panicked but up until she broke the news and told me how to take care of myself moving forward she had been very calm and professional and we ended up laughing about the whole scenario.

“I’m the first patient she has had to break the news to. She was glad that I’ve been exercising and trying to keep safe. My family and friends have been very supportive once I told them and so have my bosses. I’m sharing this so that more of us know that the disease is real, so we stop having stigma towards it and so that we be careful.

“My sister and I will isolate at home as we stay together. She is well and has not shown any symptoms. All is well!” he wrote on Facebook.

Tested positive for COVID. Been largely asymptotic except last week when I had mild headaches, itchy throat and lost taste all within 2 days and that was it. Dr. Wasike here is a gem; treated me with utmost care. With her guidance I’ll self-isolate at home. All is well. pic.twitter.com/yQM5vR19lZ — Ian Wafula (@Ian_Wafula) July 26, 2020

In the last couple of weeks, journalists have continued to test positive for the Coronavirus.

For example, over at Royal Media Services (RMS) Jeff Koinange and Stephen Letoo have contracted the disease.

On Sunday, NTV’s Jamdown presenter Miss Katiwa confirmed testing positive for COVID-19.

Miss Katiwa took to her Instagram page to break the news, saying that she had been asymptomatic at first but the signs have started appearing now.

“I got tested for COVID 19 and MY results came ,am POSITIVE for COVID 19,I have been in isolation and I am doing great, I didn’t show signs at fst but later on they started appearing, my family is well informed about it and am sure am going to come out strong because I am a fighter (sic),” she said.

Kenya continues to witness an upsurge in the number of positive Coronavirus cases since the government relaxed restrictions.

Yesterday, 960 cases were recorded, the highest number since the index case was confirmed.

Toll currently stands at 17,603 with 7,743 recoveries and 280 deaths.

