I5 More Succumb to COVID-19 as Caseload Now at 71,729

925 have tested positive in the last 24 hours bringing the country’s caseload to 71,729. This was after a sample of 5,559 was tested.

Of the new cases, 893 of the new cases are Kenyans while 32 are foreigners.

On a sad note, 15 more patients have succumbed to the virus bringing the death toll to 1,302.

1,018 have also recovered from the virus with the tally for recoveries’ now at 47,262. 850 were from the Home-Based Care Program while 168 were discharged from various hospitals.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has revealed that 2,352 healthcare workers tested positive for COVID-19. 1,177 are males and 1,175 are females and 30 have so far succumbed.

Ideally, as of today, November 17, 2020, 1,237 patients are admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 6,257 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

62 patients are in the intensive care unit, 26 of whom are on ventilatory support and 32 on supplemental oxygen.

Another 92 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen out of whom 69 are in general wards, while 23 are in the high dependency unit.

