I Wouldn’t Mind Dating Kahush – Betty Kyallo Says After Meeting Rapper

Media personality Betty Kyallo would not mind dating rapper Kahush.

Kyallo who has in the past dated Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho and a certain “Somali guy” met the young rapper in Karen.

Taking to her YouTube channel, the former K24 TV news presenter said the “Mastingo” singer is a humble person.

A star struck Kyallo also noted that Kahush hugged her at least thrice and gave her his cellphone number.

“Aww, those dreadlocks. Then he hugged me three times. I think he was happy to see me, but I was happier,” she said.

The mother of one who was married to NTV’s Dennis Okari noted that she wouldn’t mind featuring in one of his videos.

“How old is he? He can be my budesko. He’s so calm. He is mine,” she continued.

Kahush is set to drop an EP. The songs are all based on his personal life including one on his toughest heartbreaks.

“Who dumps Kahush? I have sung about this pain because it is still there,” he told Jalang’o recently.

He hopes to work with Nyashinski who he said is a greater rapper.

“I hope to learn from him some day. I have to work hard and get there first. Nyashinski, I will see you soon,” he said.

