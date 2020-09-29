I Would Have Vied For Presidency If Ruto Attended COVID-19 Conference – Sudi

Kapseret Member of Parliament (MP) Oscar Sudi has lauded the move by Deputy President William Ruto to snub the COVID-19 National Conference at the KICC.

According to Sudi, the DP would have betrayed the hustler nation had he attended the conference adding that it was to sanctify the COVID-19 millionaires.

For instance, the vocal MP further reveals that he would have vied for Presidency come 2022 had DP Ruto showed up at the event.

“If William Ruto had betrayed the spirit of Hustler Nation by attending #CovidMillionaires Conference, I would have grabbed the mantle and vie for Presidency come 2022. Hatutaki ukumbafu,” he wrote on Twitter.



The National Covid-19 Conference took place at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre (KICC), Nairobi with Deputy President among guests who were invited to attend. The event was presided over by his boss President Uhuru Kenyatta.

However, the second in command was a no-show.

By the time the President arrived at around 2:20 PM, the DP had not arrived forcing the event organizers to remove the seat that was designated for him at the front row.

The event was attended by ODM leader Raila Odinga, Chief Justice David Maraga and Uhuru, all seated in the front row.

It was not immediately clear why the DP missed the crucial function.

In the programme seen by Kahawa Tungu, those expected to speak in the forum included Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka.

Council of Governors Chairperson Wycliffe Oparanya was also to speak followed by the former Prime Minister — Odinga.

The DP was expected to usher in the President to address the nation.

The DP’s absence from the conference sparked mixed reactions from Kenyans with others lauding him for the move while the other section casting him for snubbing the event.

