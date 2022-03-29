I Would Date MP Nixon Korir – Betty Kyallo (Video)

Former TV girl Betty Kyallo hoped to find love on her 33rd birthday.

Asked by her sister Mercy Kyallo about her plans as she turned a year older, the former K24 News anchor stated that she intended to continue enjoying life and hopes to find love.

“I am going to continue living life with a big spoon…making a lot of money and searching for love.”

The Flair by Betty parlor proprietor was last said to be dating lawyer Nick Ndeda who we understand was just a front.

Betty was apparently involved with Conrad Anangwe of Conradlaw.

On her birthday earlier this month, the businesswoman was spotted with who many assumed was a new love interest.

She was in Lamu for three days with who she told Citizen Digital was a “business associate”.

“I was in Lamu for three days with a business associate I decided to go with. I work hard and play hard and I am unapologetic about it,” she said.

Asked who she would date, dead or alive, the mother of one said she would like to date American TV host Steve Harvey.

“It is the way he takes care of that woman (Marjorie Harvey) and he has got flair,” she said.

Locally, Betty could not really make up her mind on a person she would like to date.

The host asked if she would consider dating comedian turned politician, Jalang’o.

“No, he is my bro. I can’t see him like that (sic),” said Betty.

The host then suggested Lang’ata MP Nixon Korir aka Generali. To this Betty said, “He actually looks good. I do not know him but from just the looks…”

The legislator who is defending his seat on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket is married.

The father of three tied the knot on February 17, 2019 at the Karen Blixen Museum in Nairobi with his beautiful bride, Beryl Zoraima.

