I Won’t Tolerate Insults From Sonko – NMS Boss Badi

The fight between Nairobi governor Mike Sonko and the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) boss Major General Mohamed Badi has taken a new twist, after the latter vowed not to back down following renewed attacks from Sonko.

Speaking to Citizen TV on Wednesday night, Badi accused Sonko of frustrating him by refusing to sign budget allocations to NMS, saying he is forced to borrow from the national government.

“I borrowed initially, because I didn’t have any funds for the first three months because the governor had blocked it…we started by getting money from national government through different ministries, we coordinated and took it as an all government approach to clean up Nairobi,” he said.

Badi refuted claims that he is out to ruin Sonko’s political career, adding he is focused on improving the capital’s infrastructure.

“He (Sonko) believes I am finishing him politically, but I have no political ambitions. I have told him that several times before. In fact, he should take advantage of what I’m doing by taking credit for it, but he doesn’t, he intends to fight. The truth will be known soon,” said Badi.

“The best way is to keep quiet, so he’ll keep on guessing what you’re doing but I’ll keep quiet and keep on doing the work. I actually don’t entertain any insults or any accusations that he (Sonko) bombards me every week; the other day he calls me a brother, after a week I’m supposed to go to ICC. I don’t know when he intends on taking me to ICC but I’ll keep doing the work for Nairobians,” he added.

On Sunday, Sonko said he might ask the Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court to investigate “forced and arbitrary” displacement of Nairobi residents by Badi.

He claims the displacement and evictions were crimes against humanity.

“It is unconstitutional and in gross violation of the economic rights to accessible and adequate housing under Article 43 of the Constitution of Kenya and Article 11 of the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights to demolish homes and businesses of the poor and helpless residents of Nairobi especially now when Covid-19 is ravaging Kenyans,” Sonko said.

The two had reconciled before President Uhuru Kenyatta, but seem to have gone back to their grudge as power tussles escalate.

