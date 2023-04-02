I will Teach Mandonga a Lesson – Wanyonyi Vows Ahead of Fight

Kenyan boxer Daniel Wanyonyi has vowed to teach Tanzanian competitor Karim Mandonga ahead of their battle royale later this month.

Wanyonyi has said that he will take out Mandonga who also goes by Mtu Kazi, in the first two rounds.

In January, the Tanzanian sensation knocked the Kenyan boxer out in the fifth round. Wanyonyi declined to return to the ring for another round, handing Mandonga victory.

In his defense, however, Wanyonyi said Mandonga only beat him because he was “rusty”.

“It was tough fighting against Mandonga. I was just pushing myself. I had not trained for long due to Covid-19. Things were also tough on my side. I had lost my Gikomba business through fire. Boxing was the last game to be re-opened (after Covid-19) and by the time I played Mandonga I was not fit. When we fought he was at his peak, while I had not fought for over four years. He fears me now,” he told a local daily.

This time, Wanyonyi who also runs a business in Kenya’s largest open-air market, Gikomba, said he is focused on knocking out his opponent.

He noted that he is laser-focused now that he has landed a sponsorship deal with Bet Nare.

Bet Nare will cover the boxer’s training expenses and stipends.

“This will be a big comeback. For now, I can focus because I’ve got a sponsorship from Bet Nare. My work is winning now. You will see a different Wanyonyi. Normally I do not go beyond two rounds. Mandonga cannot beat me. I have fought better boxers. I will teach him boxing, something’s has never been taught. I will teach him for free, briefly,” he said after signing the deal on Friday.

Julius Odhiambo, Wanyonyi’s coach, said Mandonga will not last more than two rounds with the Kenyan boxer.

“He is ready to fight. I have trained a lot of boxers from different countries and I know when one is ready and when he is not. Mandonga cannot go beyond two rounds against Wanyonyi,” said a confident Odhiambo.

Wanyonyi is set to face Mandonga on April 30.

