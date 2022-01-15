I Will Show You How to Lead a Country – Raila Hits Out at DP Ruto

ODM leader Raila Odinga is confident that he will clinch the country’s top seat after the scheduled August, 2022 elections.

Speaking during the Azimio la Umoja Thika Edition, Raila hit out at DP William Ruto for failing to deliver the pledges he made to Kenyans while ideally seeking their votes.

According to Odinga, Ruto has been in power for close to 10 years and did nothing for the people yet he wants to be elected for the top seat while promising Kenyans wheelbarrows.

Odinga now warns Ruto that he should be prepared for a hurricane that will sweep through him and his Tanga Tanga adherents.

“I had predicted that it will be Tsunami but now we have a hurricane that will confuse Tangatanga,” Raila said.

He added, “Let him get out of power and I will show him how to lead the country.”

The former Prime Minister further drummed up support for his Sh6,000 monthly pledge to Kenyans once he ascends to power adding that the funds will come in handy in boosting the livelihoods of Kenyans.

“The youth do not need a wheelbarrow, they need better, I will ensure they start businesses,” he said.

On the Madoadoa slur, Raila said he is building a united country where all Kenyans are allowed to live wherever they want without being threatened or discriminated for their tribe.

Here are more photos of Raila’s Azimio la Umoja convention in Thika:

Some wallpapers for the new year. Remove it only after #RailaThe5th becomes President. #AzimioLaUmoja pic.twitter.com/Ho2j2Bk7HI — Robert ALAI (@RobertAlai) January 15, 2022

I'm convinced now more than ever that Kikuyus will give Raila Odinga 70%. This is bigger than any crowd DP Ruto ever pulled in Mt Kenya. Its a movie pale Thika Stadium. #AzimioMtaaniThika pic.twitter.com/jDUltSYI4x — Wanjiku HSC (@WanjikuHSC) January 15, 2022

