I Will Run For President – Governor Obado Says As He Confirms ODM Exit

“My exit from ODM is not in bad faith. I have taken a short break to strengthen my party that steered me to the governorship. It is the bus that ushered me into active politics and I’m back to end the journey that I started,” Obado said.

Read: Governor Obado Wants Sharon Otieno’s Murder Case Postponed Over Covid-19 Restrictions

Obado further refuted claims of his party having links with DP William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

“PDP is not meant to divide the Luo community as alleged by some people. It is a party with a national outlook and I will be using it to vie for the presidency. Having many parties is not a crime, let us unite and strengthen it.”

He further faulted the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) terming it a burden to taxpayers as there are more issues that the government should address other than amending a constitution in the middle of a pandemic.

According to the besieged Governor, the BBI is complete hogwash as it offers nothing good to Kenyans other than overburdening them with taxes.

Read Also: 37 to Testify Against Obado In Sharon Murder Trial Scheduled for July 5

In another account of events earlier today, through his lawyer Kioko Kilukumi, Obado sought to have Sharon Otieno’s murder case postponed over Covid-19 restrictions.

Obado stated that he is unable to travel from Migori which has been dubbed a hotspot for Covid-19 infections to Nairobi for the hearing that is set to begin July 5, 2021.

“In light of the directions issued by the Ministry of Health on June 17 for the greater public good and to avoid the quick spread of the Delta variant of Covid-19 to the rest of the country, my client is unable to travel outside the Covid-19 hotspot zone (Migori county),” Obado says through his lawyer.

Obado is also caught up in Sh73 million graft case that saw him barred from accessing county offices.